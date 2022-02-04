Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Short Interest Update

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,800 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 569,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE CMCM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. 21,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,872. The stock has a market cap of $185.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. Cheetah Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Cheetah Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

