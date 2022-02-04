Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Short Interest Update

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,800 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 569,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NYSE CMCM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. 21,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,872. The stock has a market cap of $185.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. Cheetah Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $5.00.
Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter.
About Cheetah Mobile
Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.
