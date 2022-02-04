Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 238.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $134.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.64.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.04.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $4,486,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,282 shares of company stock worth $50,573,993 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

