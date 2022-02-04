Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.04.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock opened at $134.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.06 and its 200-day moving average is $110.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 405,282 shares of company stock worth $50,573,993. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 10,559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after buying an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after buying an additional 1,918,630 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.