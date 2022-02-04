China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,800 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the December 31st total of 343,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CJJD stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as a online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

