China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

Shares of NYSE ZNH opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. China Southern Airlines has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.46.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 50.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

