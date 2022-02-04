Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.12

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Cigna has raised its dividend payment by 9,900.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cigna has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cigna to earn $22.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Shares of CI stock opened at $217.56 on Friday. Cigna has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.73. The company has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.52.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

