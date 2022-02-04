Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Position Increased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,172 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Cigna by 10.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 30.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $3,200,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 18.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 60,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Cigna by 61.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.52.

NYSE CI opened at $217.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

