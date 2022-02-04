Cigna (NYSE:CI) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cigna (NYSE:CI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $236.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $271.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s previous close.

CI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.52.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $217.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cigna by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Cigna by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,225 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cigna by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,059 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,785,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Cigna by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after acquiring an additional 832,024 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

