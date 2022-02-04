Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial accounts for 2.3% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $121.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,545. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

CINF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

