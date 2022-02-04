CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CINC stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. CinCor Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67.

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

