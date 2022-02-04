Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Stock Price Down 17.7%

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK)’s share price traded down 17.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 23,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.

Cipherloc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLOK)

Cipherloc Corp. engages in the provision of data security solutions. Its product portfolio includes CipherLoc EDGE, ENTERPRISE, GATEWAY and SHIELD. The company was founded by Michael W. DeLaGarza on June 22, 1953 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

