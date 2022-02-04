Citigroup Boosts Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $350.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ODFL. Cowen raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $320.75.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $327.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $196.94 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

