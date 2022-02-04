Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,386 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIN opened at $84.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.36. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIN shares. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

