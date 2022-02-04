Citigroup Inc. Has $1.69 Million Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 28.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 849.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,511,000 after buying an additional 2,346,566 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 547.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 453,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,958,000 after buying an additional 383,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Post by 592.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 265,052 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Post by 287.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 219,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,895,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POST opened at $105.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.77 and its 200-day moving average is $107.37. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

