Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 198.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 374,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,903 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORC opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $683.19 million, a PE ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.10%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -825.00%.

Several research firms have commented on ORC. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

