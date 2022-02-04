Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.50 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENS. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

