Citigroup Inc. Sells 213,001 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,733 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 213,001 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 62.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth about $170,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FBP opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.