Citigroup Raises Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Price Target to CHF 505

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from CHF 500 to CHF 505 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCMWY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC downgraded Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.50.

Shares of SCMWY traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.17. 6,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,218. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.15.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

