City of London Group (LON:CIN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $66.44

City of London Group plc (LON:CIN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.44 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 64.10 ($0.86). City of London Group shares last traded at GBX 64.10 ($0.86), with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 55.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 66.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The company has a market capitalization of £70.50 million and a PE ratio of -3.30.

City of London Group Company Profile (LON:CIN)

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

