Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CLAR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clarus from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93. The company has a market cap of $847.40 million, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.94. Clarus has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.13 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 37.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 24,736 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 24.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

