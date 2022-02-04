Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 185,323 Shares

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 185,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $4,542,266.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 14,655 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $351,426.90.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 161,060 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $3,514,329.20.

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $65.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. Clear Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 181.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter worth $1,098,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $38,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at about $2,800,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Clear Secure by 12,938.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the period. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YOU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

