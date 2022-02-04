ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Up 25.0% in January

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CEM stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.61. 41,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,766. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $32.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 76,619 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 207,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 7.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

