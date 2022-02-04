ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Up 25.0% in January

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CEM stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.61. 41,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,766. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $32.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
