Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 44 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,994,366,000 after purchasing an additional 137,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,052,000 after purchasing an additional 88,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Public Storage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.77.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $367.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.83 and its 200 day moving average is $331.31. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $226.54 and a 12 month high of $377.36.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

