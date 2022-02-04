Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 319 Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Post by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Post by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Post by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Post by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POST stock opened at $105.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.77 and a 200 day moving average of $107.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $118.32.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POST. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

