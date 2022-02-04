Clearstead Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 631.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 230,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after buying an additional 198,750 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Avient by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,777,000 after buying an additional 31,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNT opened at $49.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.