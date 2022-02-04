Clearstead Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,596.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,496,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $202.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.84. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

CHDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

