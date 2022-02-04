Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 2,086 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 131.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 39.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASX opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASX. KGI Securities cut ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

