Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 266 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $246.89 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.50 and its 200 day moving average is $255.15.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.