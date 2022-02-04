Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $140.50 and last traded at $145.78, with a volume of 96658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.34.

The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share.

Get Clorox alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.75.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.08 and its 200-day moving average is $169.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22.

About Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.