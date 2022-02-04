Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 16.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,535 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,088,000 after purchasing an additional 27,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,989,000 after purchasing an additional 53,916 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 631,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 500,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after purchasing an additional 36,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.29.

CCOI stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 0.21. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.80 and a one year high of $80.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $123,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,420 shares of company stock valued at $729,139. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

