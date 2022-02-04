Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.01 Million

Analysts expect that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will announce $223.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $222.41 million to $223.62 million. Cognex posted sales of $223.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. Cognex’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cognex by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.23. The stock had a trading volume of 27,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,293. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.67. Cognex has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $101.82.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

