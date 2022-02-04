Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 46,900 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

COHN traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,929. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 million, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. Cohen & Company Inc. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 12.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Company Inc. by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Company Inc. by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

