Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 46,900 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
COHN traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,929. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 million, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. Cohen & Company Inc. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 12.06%.
Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile
Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.
