Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Coherent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.13. 4,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,406. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Coherent has a 1-year low of $192.65 and a 1-year high of $270.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coherent by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $611,756,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Coherent by 66.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,921,000 after buying an additional 376,293 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coherent by 8.6% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 825,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $206,548,000 after buying an additional 65,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Coherent by 42.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,542,000 after buying an additional 210,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Coherent by 1.8% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 671,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,889,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.