Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Director Sells $448,149.24 in Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.12. 5,173,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,500,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,717 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after buying an additional 3,077,946 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $211,547,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $134,062,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,583,000 after buying an additional 1,529,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

