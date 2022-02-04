Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 195,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Comerica were worth $15,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,739,000 after acquiring an additional 298,713 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after acquiring an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,537,000 after acquiring an additional 84,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,560,000 after acquiring an additional 72,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,231,000 after acquiring an additional 144,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,746 shares of company stock worth $620,364 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $95.02 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.91 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.40.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

