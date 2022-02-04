Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.20

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 72399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRZBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €7.10 ($7.98) to €7.40 ($8.31) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Commerzbank from €8.90 ($10.00) to €9.10 ($10.22) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €7.00 ($7.87) to €10.00 ($11.24) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Commerzbank by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 350,566 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Commerzbank during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Commerzbank by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter.

About Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

