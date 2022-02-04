Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Down 6.2%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s share price was down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $11.92. Approximately 33,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,284,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on CYH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

