Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.65. Commvault Systems posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $65.78. 6,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,051. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day moving average of $71.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 98.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after buying an additional 45,753 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,393,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

