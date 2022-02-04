Comparing NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) and NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.2% of NextCure shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Collegium Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of NextCure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Collegium Pharmaceutical and NextCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collegium Pharmaceutical 31.77% 19.02% 5.96% NextCure N/A -25.04% -24.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Collegium Pharmaceutical and NextCure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Collegium Pharmaceutical 0 1 2 0 2.67 NextCure 0 1 4 0 2.80

Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 42.56%. NextCure has a consensus target price of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 242.00%. Given NextCure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextCure is more favorable than Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Volatility & Risk

Collegium Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextCure has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Collegium Pharmaceutical and NextCure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collegium Pharmaceutical $310.02 million 1.98 $26.75 million $2.62 6.78 NextCure $22.38 million 6.41 -$36.60 million ($2.46) -2.11

Collegium Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than NextCure. NextCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Collegium Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Collegium Pharmaceutical beats NextCure on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR. The Xtampza ER provides pain control while maintaining its extended-release drug release profile after being subjected to common methods of abuse and accidental misuse. The Nucynta ER for the treatment of chronic pain and neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy. The Nucynta IR is a release formulation of tapentadol indicated for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Heffernan in October 2003 and is headquartered in Stoughton, MA.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines. The company was founded by Michael S. Richman and Lie Ping Chen in September 2015 and is headquartered in Beltsville, MD.

