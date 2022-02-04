Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Sells $994,300.00 in Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $994,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.70, for a total value of $444,250.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $411,950.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $423,700.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $882,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total value of $842,450.00.

NASDAQ:CNXC traded down $3.03 on Thursday, reaching $199.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,514. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $105.42 and a 1-year high of $204.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.97.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $634,575,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $455,853,000. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $150,670,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $88,106,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

