Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $87.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.10.

Shares of ED stock opened at $86.99 on Monday. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.17. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 92.54%.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 65 shares of company stock worth $4,909. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. FMR LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 15.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

