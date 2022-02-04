Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,100 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 114,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Amundi acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter worth $14,071,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 352.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 138,119 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 38.4% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 98,825 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Consolidated Water by 40.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 89,618 shares during the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $9.90 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

