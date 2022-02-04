Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises about 7.1% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $12,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Constellation Brands by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.36. 3,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,994. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -792.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.31.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -310.00%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.68.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

