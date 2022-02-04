Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.23 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of ROAD stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,221. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 338.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 197,707 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 480.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

