Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.97

Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTGO)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.97 and traded as low as $21.50. Contango Ore shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 381 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Contango Ore in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.50 price target for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97.

Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter.

About Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO)

Contango ORE, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, associated minerals, and rare earth elements. It includes geological surveying, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveying, geochemical evaluation for rare earth elements, and electromagnetic exploration in order to determine the existence and location of rare earth elements.

