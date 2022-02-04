Contrasting Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) and ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) and ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESSA Pharma has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and ESSA Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Pharmaceuticals $119.07 million 4.88 $74.98 million $0.39 14.44 ESSA Pharma N/A N/A -$36.81 million ($0.97) -10.36

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than ESSA Pharma. ESSA Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and ESSA Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 ESSA Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $8.38, suggesting a potential upside of 48.76%. ESSA Pharma has a consensus target price of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 244.94%. Given ESSA Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ESSA Pharma is more favorable than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and ESSA Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 31.16% 25.85% 23.14% ESSA Pharma N/A -21.68% -21.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of ESSA Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of ESSA Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals beats ESSA Pharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms. The company was founded by Huckel E. Hubert and Patrick J. McEnany in January 2002 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

