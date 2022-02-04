Cook Protocol (COOK) Price Tops $0.0038

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00049554 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.44 or 0.07255547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00053699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $40,531.64 or 0.99977817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00052931 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006637 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

