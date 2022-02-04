Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Corning has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Corning to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.48. Corning has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.