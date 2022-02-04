Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Corning has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Corning has a payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Corning to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.48. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

