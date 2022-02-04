Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Up 34.0% in January

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,500 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the December 31st total of 223,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CRVS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,147,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,589,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,554,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRVS opened at $1.68 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $78.20 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). On average, equities analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

